Sandra Rae Congo Tiner: October 20, 1939 – December 13, 2019

Sandra Rae Congo Tiner lost her fight with cancer on Friday, December 13, 2019. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday, a few weeks prior.
She passed away in her own home, peacefully, with her family by her side.
She was born in Lakeview, Oregon; she is preceded in death by her father, Jack Congo, and her mother, Martha Berry Congo.
As a child, Sandra’s father worked as a logger. She lived in various logging camps and resided for some time in Jackson, CA and attended Pioneer Elementary School.
From Portland, OR, her family moved to Redding, CA and she attended Shasta High School, where she graduated in 1957. During high school, she was majorette, and at 16, crowned Miss Shasta County.
She worked as a legal secretary straight out of high school. She eventually went on to become a real estate broker.
She is survived by her three children: Katherine Lee Shaw, Victoria Lynn Ramirez, Jesse Ramirez (son-in-saw), Steven Mitchell Hall, and April Hanel Hall (daughter-in-law). She is also survived by five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. In addition she is also survived by her cousin, Jimmie Dixon, of Grants Pass, OR.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00am to 2:00pm, at the Senior Center in Patterson, CA.
