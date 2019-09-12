Vibrant, inspiring Shannon, 53, passed away August 13, 2019 peacefully, surrounded by family. Complications related to breast cancer plagued her for nearly a decade. She will be remembered as a sparkling and burning light who illuminated and guided others to lead lives as joy-filled and giving and as accessorized--as hers.
Shannon was born July 13, 1966 in San Leandro, CA to Kathy (Adams) and Jim Lopes. She grew up in Livermore and graduated from Granada High in
1984. She wed serious rocker Mark Csicsery in 1988 and the young couple moved to cosmopolitan Patterson, CA in 1989. Lauren Mary was born in 1993, Matthew James in 1996. They were her light; Shannon looooved being a mom.
She quickly moved to celebrity status in mom circles as an organizer of things
that brought people together....parties, BBQs, clubs, Bunco, volunteering, and
her favorite thing ever....Christmas. To illustrate, besides going overboard at
their home here in town, at their cabin in Arnold she kept a Christmas tree year round. Oh how she loved that cabin Mark built!
Devotion to others is a hallmark of the Shannon brand. From coaching girls in
Redskins football cheer to being a leader in Northmead and Las Palmas PTA's to relishing being a PHS Cheer Coach, it is unquestionable that she had a noble commitment to local youth. Many Patterson girls grew up learning about life and love and fashion and appreciation for blessings, from Shannon. Another hallmark was her decidedly girly-girl style. She had a purse for every outfit, a pendant for every neckline and a credit card for every shop.
Shannon is survived by many who loved her so. Her daughter, Lauren, with Shannon's beloved grandchildren, Abram and Jada; her son, Matt and his bride Jennifer; her tireless father, Jim and his equally tireless wife, Karen; her mother Kathy Adams; her stepbrother Keith Cummings and his two daughters, Kylie and Meadow.....And a community of those she touched.
Many gave so much to help her through her illness. Unending support is a beautiful gift and Shannon absolutely knew she was loved.
A Celebration of Life was held September 7, 2019 at the Lopes-DePaul Hall at Sacred Heart School from 11-3. Those who loved her are encouraged to come by.
