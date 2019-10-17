Sister Michaelina Sierra 83, of Ensenada MX passed away on Saturday, Sept 7, 2019.
She is survived by her siblings; sisters, Maria Staats and Susan Sierra, both of Patterson, and Katie Garibaldi of San Francisco; brothers, Paul Sierra of Gustine and Raymond Sierra of Patterson.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am at Sacred Heart Church, 529 I Street, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.