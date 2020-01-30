The Patterson High wrestling squad was one of 58 teams to congregate at Pitman High for the 2020 Rumble in the Jungle wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Patterson had two wrestlers finish in the top three, and three wrestlers finish in the top six of their respective brackets.
Sophomore Jesse Cota has continued his strong 2019-20 season with a first-place finish in the 115-pound bracket.
Senior Adrian Barrera finished off his week with a second-place result in the 120-pound division. He received a bye in the first two rounds before winning two straight, to earn a place in the championship match. A loss in the finals resulted in a second-place finish.
Junior Chase Mirelez won his first match after a pair of byes as the number one seed, but a loss in the second match forced him into the consolation bracket for a third-place match. Mirelez dropped the match, to take fourth in the 132-pound bracket.
Junior Noah Cruz had a bye in the first round, before winning the second round. A loss in the third round meant Cruz would have a chance to earn fifth-place honors. He won two straight to do so.
Sophomore Anthony Barrera lost his first match before bouncing back with back-to-back wins. His loss in his fourth match bounced Barrera out of contention for a third-place match.
Senior Aaron Botkin began the tournament with a bye before winning his next match. A loss in his third match meant the best Botkin could hope for was the chance at a fifth-place match. Botkin won a pair of matches to get a shot at fifth place, but a loss in the match meant Botkin would have to settle for sixth place.
Tigers drop match to El Capitan
Patterson at one point held a 30-19 lead at El Capitan High on Jan. 23, but El Capitan would stop the bleeding there, scoring 24 straight points to win 43-30.
The Tigers dropped to 2-3 in the Central California Conference.
El Capitan improved to 4-0 in the CCC.
Patterson only has one dual meet left this season at Central Valley on Jan. 29, before hosting the CCC Finals on Feb. 7.
Below is a list of results from Thursday’s match at El Capitan:
108-Caleb Subia lost by pin to Isaiah Serena
115-Jeremey Hernandez lost by 7-4 decision to Fabian Alba
122-Jesse Cota won via pin over Jesus Garcia in first round
128-Adrian Barrera won via pin over Chris Johnston via pin second round
134-Xavier Maese lost by decision to Juan Martinez
140- Chase Mirelez won by decision 9-3 over Marcos Meyoral
147- Noah Cruz won via pin over Victor Alvarez in third round
154- Patterson forfeit
162- Anthony Barrera won via pin
172- Jaden Arredondo lost via pin
184- Patterson forfeit
197- Patterson forfeit
222- Aaron Botkin won via pin over Andrew Flores
287-Jalen Ruiz won by decision 10-5 over Rigo Sanchez
