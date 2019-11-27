Delta Charter High School Cheerleaders went to the Jamz Battle at the Capital Cheer competition at the Stockton Arena Nov. 9, 2019.
Approximately 25 other teams participated in this event, and competed in multiple different divisions. Delta Cheer walked away with first place and Level Champions in their division. Those wins earned the cheerleaders a bid to compete in the Jamz Nationals Competition in Las Vegas at the end of February. They also earned a partially-paid bid to compete in the Pinnacle Competition, to be held in Las Vegas in May.
The Delta Charter Competition Cheer Team consists of:
- Briana Avelar, 11th grade
- Tayler Cordova, 11th grade
- Aurora Curtice, 11th grade
- Janita Ferrando, 12th grade
- Izabella Hall, 12th grade
- Johanna Lott, 11th grade
- Ava Marseline, 11th grade
- Angel Whittington, 9th grade
- Jenna Zacher, 9th grade
They are coached by Juanzette Hunter and Samantha Ferrando.
