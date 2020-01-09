A rough 15-3 losing opening quarter for the Patterson High varsity boys basketball team was a sign of things to come for the Tigers on Friday, Jan. 3 at Buhach Colony High.
Patterson lost every quarter against the Thunder, resulting in a 64-39 loss for the Tigers in their first league game of the 2019-20 season in the Central California Conference.
Buhach Colony was led by senior Gerald Braxton with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Braxton was 6-10 from the field and 6-9 from the free throw line.
Junior Matt Fuentes and senior Nasier Muldrow both scored 10 points in the win.
The win improved the Thunder to 9-6 overall.
Patterson was led in scoring by junior JT Kuderca, with 10 points on 4-9 shooting. Kuderca also tallied three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Sophomore Precious Nnaji was a perfect 3-3 from the field, for six points and five rebounds. Juniors Chris Delgado and Logan McCleery also scored six points.
Patterson’s fourth loss in a row drops the squad to 4-12 overall. The Tigers were set to take on Golden Valley High at Dave Klein Gymnasium on Wednesday evening after press time.
Patterson will then travel to Atwater on Jan. 10 and Central Valley on Jan. 15. Their next home game is slated for Jan. 17 versus El Capitan.
