The second half of the Central California Conference schedule has been unkind to the varsity girls soccer team.
Those woes continued when they hosted Buhach Colony on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for their final game at Patterson Community Stadium this season.
Playing with a shorthanded roster did not aid Patterson, losing to the visiting Thunder 5-0. The loss makes it the fourth straight for the Tigers as they travel to El Capitan on Thursday for their final game of the season. Since their 3-1 loss to Atwater on Jan. 31, the Tigers have been outscored 20-1.
A bright spot came before the game, when six seniors were given a ceremony in their honor for senior night, giving those players a chance to celebrate their final moments of the season with loved ones and fans.
Seniors Jaylene Morales, Monica Jara, Alyssa Lopez, Yessica Maldonado, Vicky Zepeda and Stephanie Vazquez took that final walk down midfield.
