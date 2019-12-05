The time for scrimmages was over when the Patterson High varsity girls soccer team took the pitch against Downey High on Dec. 3 at Patterson Community Stadium.
Although Downey had already played two games leading into Tuesday’s action, the Tigers had yet to play an official match.
Patterson kept pace in the opening 30 minutes of the game down 2-1 against the Knights, but Downey High kept applying pressure, bursting through with four unanswered goals to defeat Patterson by a final of 6-1. The win improved Downey to 2-1 this season.
Junior Jessica “Chicken” Villasenor (team-given nickname) scored Patterson’s only goal in the loss.
Downey sophomore Isabela Covarrubias had a tremendous game with a hat trick. She scored the first trio of goals for the visiting side in the opening half.
Teammate Zusette Rueda chipped, in scoring a pair of goals in a strong game from the freshman, while sophomore Abigail Souza pitched in with a goal of her own.
Patterson traveled to play at Ceres High after press time on Wednesday. The Tigers are then scheduled to play at Central Valley High for their first match in Central California Conference play on Dec. 10. They will not return to play at home until the new year on Jan. 1 against Atwater High.
