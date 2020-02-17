Patterson High will host two playoff games over the next two days.
The Patterson High varsity girls basketball team will host Oakdale High tonight at 7 p.m. at Dave Klein Gymnasium. Winner of the game gets to play at number one seed Placer High on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The boys soccer team will play host to Ceres High on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
The boys varsity squad is the number two seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs. The winner of Patterson versus Ceres will face the winner of Valley versus Oakdale High on Thursday, Feb. 20.
