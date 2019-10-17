A pair of water polo matches were played at the Patterson Aquatic Center on Oct. 10 against Golden Valley High.
The girls were embroiled in a close match against their counterparts, but despite a strong effort in the pool, the Tigers lost by a final of 6-3.
Freshman and junior sisters Lisette and Sofia Gregoris contributed to Patterson’s three goals last Thursday. Lisette finished the game with a pair of goals, while Sofia scored once.
Sophomore goalie Frances Pierce put together a five-save effort against the Cougars.
The boys got off to a rough start, falling behind 3-0 with 5:05 left in the first quarter. Although Patterson scored shortly after to make it 3-1, the Tigers were unable to make any more headway. By the end of the first frame, Patterson was down 5-1 to Golden Valley.
Patterson fought their way to a 6-3 deficit with 4:58 left in the third quarter following a goal from junior Isaac Martikke, but Golden Valley would go on a monstrous run, scoring the next 10 goals unanswered to leave with a 16-3 victory over Patterson.
