The Patterson High girls golf team could not get it done in their second match of Central California Conference season on Aug. 24 at Pheasant Run Golf Club.
The Tigers posted a team score of 320, but Golden Valley was 30 strokes better, posting a team tally of 290 to capture the match.
Golden Valley’s Nin Aranda was the only participant to post below a score of 50, with a match-best 49 at Pheasant Run. Teammate Mackenzie Hartman finished with a second-best score of 50.
Golden Valley’s Salena Wickard and Patterson senior Jacinda Hernandiz tied for third-best, with an individual score of 53. Tigers’ senior Jessica Waybright was just a stroke off with a final tally of 54.
No other participants were able to get under 60.
Patterson will host Buhach Colony on Sept. 5 for their first home match of the season on their home course of Diablo Grande.
Full scores from last Thursday’s match are below.:
Patterson 320
- Jessica Waybright 54
- Jacinta Ayo 67
- Jacinda Hernandiz 53
- Mukarram Mourtazo 71
- Shaila Chowdaury 75
- Flor Neri 77
Golden Valley 290
- Mackenzie Hartman 50
- Karah Moua 66
- Salena Wickard 53
- Nin Aranda 49
- Tlanextii Aranda 72
- Brianna Ramirez 77
