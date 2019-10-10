With losses to both Buhach Colony on Oct. 3 and El Capitan on Oct. 8, the Patterson High girls tennis program has slide back to fifth place in the Central California Conference standings with only two matches remaining on the schedule.
Patterson’s narrow 5-4 loss to El Capitan puts second place out of reach for the Tigers. Golden Valley has already secured first place with a 12-0 record in league play. Buhach Colony sits in second place with a 9-3 record. Merced and El Capitan are tied in third place with an identical 7-5 record.
Patterson dropped four of the first six matches to El Capitan to put the Tigers behind.
Senior Jazmine Perez fell in two sets to Riddhi Parikh 6-0 and 6-2.
Sophomore Clara Thiekoetter also dropped her match to Lauren Leonardo in two sets 6-3 and 7-5.
Junior Zianna Garcia had trouble getting her footing against Serenna Malhi losing in two sets 6-1 and 6-3.
Senior Aaliyah McDonald put an end to the bleeding with a tightly contested 7-5 and 7-6 win over Shiwani Lata.
Junior Morgan Lopez gave Patterson some hope with a 2-6, 6-1 and 6-4 win over Kayla Ochoa in three sets.
Senior Lois Lopez was defeated by Manbhavni Kaur 7-6 and 6-2.
Number one doubles partners sophomore Yasmine Lewis and senior Freshta Aziz got Patterson back in the win column with a 6-1 and 6-2 victory over Hemani Sharma and Yareth Cruz.
Patterson’s hopes of a comeback ended with a loss in the number two doubles match when juniors Jasmine Nelson and Naudya Figueroa dropped their match to Tiffany Crawley and Ella Ruiz in a pair of 6-3 losses.
Seniors Ariana Camacho and Kateren Toledo finished the match with a win over Berenice Gonzalez and Raveena Dosanjh 6-4 in the first two sets.
Loss to Buhach Colony
The Patterson High girls tennis program endured a tough loss to the Thunder despite winning four of the first six matches last Thursday.
Senior Jazmine Perez dropped the first match of the day 6-1 and 6-0 to Savon Emonivoney.
Sophomore Clara Thiekoetter turned things around with a pair of 6-0 wins over Vanessa Hicks, but junior Zianna Garcia dropped the third singles match to Leah Chapman 6-0 and 6-1.
Patterson would go on to win the next three matches.
Senior Jovana Camberos defeated Leigh Ballesil 7-4 and 7-5.
Senior Aaliyah McDonald won both sets over Priscilla Bridges 6-2.
In the final singles match of the evening junior Morgan Lopez kept Patterson on course with a 7-5 and 6-2 triumph over Kylie Craine.
Despite holding a 4-2 advantage through six matches in the team score, the Tigers were not able to capture a single win in the doubles matches to secure a victory that would have tied Patterson with Buhach Colony for second place in the Central California Conference.
Sophomore Yasmine Lewis and senior Lois Lopez went to three sets against Stephanie Ramos and Kylie Richards, but lost 6-3, 5-7 and 5-7.
Juniors Naudya Figueroa and Jasmine Nelson lost in a pair of sets to Kassandra Sarmiento and Jade Garcia.
Seniors Kateren Toledo and Ariana Camacho were unable to get it done against Audry Cisneros and Katie Garcia, losing in two sets 6-4, 6-1.
