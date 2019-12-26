For the second straight season the Patterson High varsity football team made it as far as the quarterfinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs before bowing out of contention.
Although the season is in the books, the Central California Conference recognized the top performers of 2019.
The Tigers had eight players recognized for their efforts on the gridiron this fall; CCC Defensive Lineman of the Year (Logan Foumai), CCC Specialist of the Year (Adrian Melesio), All-CCC Sportsmanship Team (Jordan Jacob), five first team all-league selections (Logan McCleery, Davante Imhoff, Omar Ortega, AJ Polk and Boss Foumai), a second team all-league selection (Obadiah Godbolt), and two honorable mentions (Javier Huizar and Jacob).
CCC Defensive Lineman of the Year
Senior Logan Foumai is no stranger to the spotlight. Heading into his senior year the eldest of the trio of Foumai brothers at Patterson High exemplified the athletically inclined talent the family has for the sport with two first team all-league selections in the Western Athletic Conference his sophomore year, before adding a pair of first team selections in Patterson’s first year in the Central California Conference last year.
Thus it should be no surprise that Logan earned recognition with the 2019 CCC Defensive Lineman of the Year award.
This was Logan’s first time winning the award in the CCC. Perhaps, more importantly in regards to the dynamic of sibling rivalry, makes him even with younger brother Boss Foumai. Boss won the award last year.
CCC Specialist of the Year
The position of kicker in football is a precarious one. Often a kicker is not recognized for their exploits on the field unless they’re field goal attempt wins or loses a game. At the high school level a good kicker can be hard to come by, but Patterson has not had that problem.
Junior Adrian Melesio put together yet another admirable season in 2019. He nailed 14 field goals this season in 20 attempts.
Melesio was just one yard shy of booting a field goal half the length of the field with a season high 49-yard field goal.
When Patterson scored a touchdown, you might as well have penciled in seven points because Melesio was perfect in extra-point opportunities this season with an impressive 57 straight successful extra point attempts.
All this equaled to Melesio being recognized as the 2019 CCC Specialist of the Year.
All-CCC Sportsmanship Team
Sportsmanship is about character.
Senior Jordan Jacob represented Patterson well not only as an offensive lineman, but as one of four captains on the squad he helped lead the team through their 7-5 season in 2019.
Jacob’s behavior on and off the field materialized with recognition as a member of the All-CCC Sportsmanship Team. Jacob along with this nomination was also recognized with an honorable mention.
First team all-league
Five Tigers were honored with first team all-league selections this season.
Junior quarterback Logan McCleery crossed the 2,000 passing yards mark this season. McCleery went 143-281 for 2,212 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. This is the second all-league selection for the junior quarterback. McCleery was awarded second team all-league last year.
One of those targets in the passing game was senior Davante Imhoff. Imhoff fulfilled multiple roles for Patterson offensively and defensively this season. As a wide receiver he finished with 34 catches for 398 yards and a touchdown. Defensively Imhoff could be found patrolling Patterson’s secondary producing five interceptions for the Tigers. His effort on both sides of the ball granted him a first team all-league selection.
Another defender to achieve recognition was senior AJ Polk. Polk played primarily as a linebacker for the Tigers this season, aiding the effort in 2019.
Offensive and defensive lineman Boss Foumai was recognized with first team all-league honors, and fellow offensive lineman Omar Ortega joined the party with a first team selection of his own.
Godbolt gets second team all-league
Godbolt was invaluable to the Tigers in 2019.
His season was sensational with 168 carries for 1,325 yards and 19 touchdowns as a running back. He also had 24 catches for 469 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver, a pair kickoff returns for touchdowns (87 and 75 yards) and even an interception on the defensive side of the ball.
Against a talented Oakdale High team, Godbolt finished his high school career with the Tigers with 13 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a bitter 60-21 loss to the Mustangs in the playoffs.
He may have gotten second team all-league recognition in the CCC, but he was an MVP in the hearts of many Tigers football fans.
Certainly the team felt that way when Godbolt was recognized as the Most Valuable Player during their internal team awards ceremony this winter.
Honorable mention
As mentioned before Jacob along with his All-CCC Sportsmanship Team was given an honorable mention for all-league selections. Joining Jacob was sophomore wide receiver Javier Huizar.
Huizar was Patterson’s top receiver this fall with 39 catches for 712 yards and seven touchdowns.
Team awards
Captains Jacob, McCleery, Kevin Somel and Boss Foumai were all honored at the team awards ceremony.
Godbolt was given top honors with the MVP award, while Melesio earned the title of Offensive Player of the Year.
Boss Foumai got the nod as Defensive Player of the Year, while brother Logan was given the Unsung Hero Award.
Ortega was bestowed the Most Improved Player award and Huizar was recognized as the team’s Impact Player of the Year award.
