Last week was a good one for the Patterson High girls tennis program. After defeating Merced to begin the week, the Tigers doubled-dipped with a 9-0 sweep over visiting Livingston High on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Senior Jazmine Perez got her first win as a number one singles player. Perez dropped the first set 6-3 to Ariana Walker, but regrouped with a 6-0 victory in the second set. Perez jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third set, but Walker retired the match due to injury.
The same occurred in the number two singles match. Sophomore Clara Thiekoetter dropped the first set 6-2 to April Rosales before taking the second set 6-0. Clara began the final set up 1-0, but Rosales had to withdraw due to injury.
Junior Zianna Garcia got her first win of the season, defeating Monica Maldonado 6-3 and 6-2 in the number three singles matchup.
Senior Aaliyah McDonald won her second match of the week with a 6-2 first set victory and a 6-0 second set win over Jenny Garcia.
Senior Jovana Camberos improved to 2-1 this season, when she posted a 6-1 win in both sets to take the match versus Emily Molina.
In the final singles match of the evening, junior Morgan Lopez was victorious over Stefanie Ramos. Lopez handily won the first set 6-1, but was embroiled in a much closer match in the second set before winning 6-4.
The duo of sophomore Yasmine Lewis and senior Lois Lopez cruised to a 6-0 victory in the first set of their match against Maria Robles and Natalie Briones, but had to fight much harder to secure a victory in the second set. The second set needed a tiebreaker to resolve the battle, with Lewis and Lopez coming out on top 7-6.
Juniors Naudya Figueroa and Jasmine Nelson versus Yuella Alvarez and Cynthia Garcia needed three sets in order to declare a victor. Figueroa and Nelson began with a 6-2 victory in the opening set, but their counterparts responded with a 6-3 win in the second set to force a third. Figueroa and Nelson came out on top 10-8 in the third set, to preserve the team sweep and take the match.
Seniors Ariana Camacho and Kateren Toledo preserved their undefeated streak so far in 2019 in the final doubles match of the evening. Camacho and Toledo defeated Jennifer Lozaro and Angela Perez 6-1 and 6-3 to not only complete Patterson’s sweep over Livingston, but also improve to 3-0 in doubles play so far this fall.
