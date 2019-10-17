Chilly winds and a school of cross-country runners blanketed the T.W. Patterson Sports Complex on Oct. 9 for the second of three scheduled cross-country meets in the Central California Conference this fall.
Atwater continued their strong season of long distance running in the CCC with first place finishes in both the boys and girls varsity races. Merced was runner-up in both races and Buhach Colony took third.
Patterson came in at fourth place in both categories of the varsity races.
Golden Valley, Central Valley and El Capitan brought up the rear of varsity competition.
Patterson junior Ada Jack (19:35.1) was the Tigers best runner in the girls varsity race with a fifth place finish. Jack was the only Patterson runner to finish in the top five last Wednesday. Natalie Cuevas (20:29.1) was the only other Patterson runner to finish in the top 20 with a 14th place finish.
Sophomore Isabel Perez-Zoghbi (17:46.2) of Merced took first place for the second straight CCC cross-country meet, junior Elisabeth Garner (19:10.5) of Atwater took second, sophomore Celeste Magana-Casillas (19:17.8) took third and sophomore Cristal Santoya (19:33.3).
Junior Adrian Contreras (16:52.9) was the top Patterson runner for the varsity boys with a 14th place spot.
Merced senior Cole McKain (15:06.3) repeated his first place finish in the first CCC meet on Sept. 18 with a top finish last Wednesday. Junior Eric Maldonado (15:27.4) of Atwater crossed the finish line in second. Junior Jimmie Summers (15:29.5) of Buhach Colony, seniors Jace Williams (15:30.5) and Ben Livermore (15:45.4) out of Merced rounded out the top five of the boys varsity race.
The Tigers had two finishers in the top 10 of the boys junior varsity race. Junior Loren Martinez (12:42.9) and senior Andre McDonald (13:02.6) finished in seventh and ninth respectively.
Buhach Colony senior Uriel Gopar (11:37.8) was the top runner in the boys junior varsity two-mile race. Atwater juniors Govanni Huerta (11:52.2), Gilbert Rios (11:54.6) and David Mejia (12:05.1) took the next three spots and Buhach Colony junior Matt Rogers (12:08.4) took fifth.
Patterson had no competitors in the junior varsity girls race.
Sophomore Lorenzo Williams (11:56.8) finished in 10th place in the boys frosh/soph race.
Freshman Matthew Vazquez of Golden Valley (10:53.1), while teammate Cristian Ledesma-Perez (11:02.8) finished behind Vazquez in second. Buhach Colony sophomores Julius Pena (11:29.2) and Bryan Ramos (11:36.9) snagged third and fourth while freshman Joseph Davis (11:39.7) of Atwater earned fifth.
Patterson had just two runners compete in the girls frosh/soph race with sophomore Samantha Montoya (15:30.8) and freshman Joselin Calderon (16:05.6) taking ninth and 13th place respectively.
Freshman Tanna Reed (14:02.2) of Atwater and Pamela Ayala-Ramirez (14:16.5) of Golden Valley took the top two spots. Sophomore Brianna Aguirre (14:18.4) of Golden Valley, and Atwater freshman Stephanie Agundis (14:52.5) and freshman Teela Armenta (14:57.7) concluded the top five finishers in the race.
The CCC will host their final cross-country meet of the 2019 fall season on Oct. 30 at the Lake Yosemite Recreation Area County Park in Merced.
CIF Sac-Joaquin Subsections are scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.
Senior Night
Since the cross-country meet was the first and only time the Tigers are able to host a cross-country meet this season, the program took the opportunity to honor the 21 seniors on the roster.
The 21 seniors included: Alex Alvarez, Austin Hunter, Anacelia Barboza, Aaron Botkin, Kahyla Brambila, Junior Cruz, Natalie Arevalo Cuevas, Angeline Dauz, Angel Garza, Luke Gines, Argey Gonzalez, Benjamin Hernandez, Grant Kelly, Memphis Loza, Andre McDonald, Jacob Montoya, Daniel Morgan, Stevie-Ray Rastellini, Tyshon Rollins, Mellad Sultani and Justin Torrison.
