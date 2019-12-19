For the second straight season the Patterson High boys soccer team made the trek to compete at the De La Salle Showcase held on Dec. 13-14, and like last year, came away with a 1-1 record in the pair of showcase games.
Patterson endured their second straight loss of the season when they dropped their opener to Monte Vista High 3-2 last Friday.
Junior Prabnoor Singh and sophomore Jonathan Gallardo scored one goal each in the loss.
The Tigers took on Christian Brothers on Saturday, putting together a 4-3 win over the Falcons to get back in the win column.
Junior Isael Medina had a strong game, with a pair of goals scored for Patterson in the win. Junior Adrian Melesio and Gallardo also chipped in with one goal each in the win.
The boys soccer team will now go on an extended break, as the Tigers are not scheduled to play again until the calendar flips to the new year.
Patterson will resume their campaign with a league matchup against Atwater High for their second game of league play in the 2019-20 Central California Conference schedule.
The Tigers will then return home to host Merced on Jan. 9 at Patterson Community Stadium.
