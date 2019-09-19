The Patterson High varsity girls volleyball squad wasted little time dispatching Ceres High on Sept. 16 at Dave Klein Gymnasium.
The Tigers jumped out in front to win the first set 25-15 over the Bulldogs. Patterson carried that success over into the second set defeating the visitors 25-18 to set up a sweep opportunity.
Patterson ambushed Ceres in the third set by jumping out to an early 7-2 lead. Ceres’ woes continued. Despite an effort to salvage the set and the match, Ceres was unable to overcome the Patterson onslaught to lose 25-16 in the final set of the night.
This was Patterson’s second win of the season. This is their first victory since their Aug. 24 win over Franklin High at the Orestimba Dig-In Varsity Tournament.
Patterson traveled to play at Buhach Colony for their third league matchup in the Central California Conference on Sept. 18 after press time. The Tigers have yet to capture their first conference win of 2019 with losses to Golden Valley and Merced.
Patterson will host El Capitan on Sept. 23.
