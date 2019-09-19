The prospects of their third win of the season in the Central California Conference did not look great for the Patterson High girls tennis team through the first three matches against El Capitan on Sept. 12.
The Tigers stumbled out the gate dropping the first three singles matches of the evening, but senior Jovana Camberos got Patterson moving in the right direction with a 6-3 and 6-1 win over visiting Kayla Ochoa to put a stop to the skid.
Patterson would go on to win the next five matches to improve to 3-2 so far this fall.
Junior Morgan Lopez and Shiwani Lata went to a third set to decide the winner. Morgan got the best of their meeting with a 6-3 triumph in the third set to take the match.
Teammate Lois Lopez followed suit in similar fashion. Her match with Manbhavni Kaur developed into a long one that required three sets. The senior got the best of Kaur with a 6-3 win to take the match and tie it at 3-3 in the team score.
Senior Jasmine Nelson and junior Naudya Figueroa also engaged in a long match with Yareth Cruz and Ella Ruiz of El Capitan High. Nelson and Figueroa took the first set 6-2, but Cruz and Ruiz bounced back with a 7-5 win in the second set to keep the match alive.
Nelson and Figueroa regrouped with a 6-3 win in the final set to give the Tigers the lead.
Senior Freshta Aziz and sophomore Yasmine Lewis had a smoother match against Raveena Dosanjh and Berenice Gonzalez-Ruiz. Aziz and Lewis won in two sets 6-0 and 6-4 to secure a team victory for Patterson.
Senior Ariana Camacho and Kateren Toledo continued their strong season by defeating Jacy Gonsalves and Fatima Granados 6-4 and 6-3.
