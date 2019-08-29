After opening the season at the Orestimba Dig-In Varsity Tournament, Patterson continued to dig their teeth into their busy opening schedule with a foundation match at Gustine High on Monday, Aug. 26. The match was the fourth in three days, and is the second half of a five-match opening week for the Tigers.
Foundation matches are exhibition matches. The money raised goes to support the Sac-Joaquin Section Foundation scholar-athlete awards given out at the end of the year. Last year the section awarded $26,350 towards scholarships to student-athletes in the section.
The Reds got the best of Patterson in the opening set 25-7, but Patterson countered with a 25-14 defeat of Gustine in the second set to tie up the affair.
The third match was a closer clash. Gustine came out on top, besting the Tigers 25-20 to pull within one set of taking the match.
Patterson did not fold however, and rallied with a convincing 25-15 result in the fourth set to force a fifth and final showdown between the two teams for what will likely be the final time these two squads see one another this season.
The Tigers secured the match with a 15-10 victory in the final set.
1-2 at Orestimba Tournament
The Tigers had a busy morning and afternoon last Saturday, playing three matches at the Orestimba Dig-In Varsity Tournament.
The games played an abbreviated maximum of three sets.
Hilmar welcomed Patterson into the 2019 season with a loss of 25-6 in the first pair of sets.
The Tigers began by falling 25-18 in the first set to Franklin High in the second match of the day, but Patterson regrouped and put together a 25-16 victory in the second set before securing their first victory of the season with a 15-12 triumph in the third set.
Although Patterson continued that momentum with a 25-23 win the opening set against Enochs High, the Tigers dropped the next two 25-10 and 15-7 in the final match of their outing at the Orestimba Dig-In Varsity Tournament.
