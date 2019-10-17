Her journey this season is not over. Senior Jessica Waybright has punched her ticket to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Finals, to be held at The Ridge Golf Club in Auburn on Oct. 21, by qualifying as an individual.
The top three teams were entitled to represent the Central California Conference following their final tournament. El Capitan (563), Atwater (597) and Merced (539) secured the top three spots, meaning the top six players from the other four teams in the CCC were eligible to qualify as individuals.
Waybright’s score of 107 at the Rancho Del Rey Golf Course was enough to secure a spot. This backed up a strong year for the Patterson senior.
Waybright made a splash earlier this year, when she tied with Lauren Pallimbo and Keahna Castillo of Merced High at the CCC Mid-Season Tournament. Waybright stated earlier in the year that she didn’t want to let the result at the mid-season tournament placate her as she headed into the second half of the season. Out to prove her performance could be replicated, Waybright has done just that with her showing at the CCC Finals. Even counting players on the three teams that qualified, Waybright finished fifth out of all competitors present on Tuesday.
Central Valley’s Amelia Daoheung’s score of 93 was by far the best score of any player at the tournament, granting her an individual qualification. Golden Valley’s Mackenzie Hartman (121), Buhach Colony’s Genna Dietz (124), Golden Valley’s Salena Wickard (122) and Central Valley’s Esmeralda Lopez (124) were the other four individuals to advance.
Patterson teammate Jacinto Ayo (121) put up what would be a qualifying performance, but did not play the minimum number of matches during the season to qualify as an individual.
Krystal Cruz (140), Flor Neri (134) and Isabela Sotelo Rodriguez (153) were also unable to crack the top six spots.
