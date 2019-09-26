She has been Patterson’s number one golfer in 2019, but after playing at Rancho Del Rey Golf Club in Atwater on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Central California Conference Mid-Season Tournament, senior Jessica Waybright is one of the top golfers in the conference.
Waybright’s individual score of 102 was enough for a three-way tie for first place with Lauren Pallimbo and Keahna Castillo of Merced High.
Coach Jeremy Solis shared that Waybright had a good swing and attitude heading into the tournament.
“Jessica had a really great round (43) at Diablo prior to the mid-season so she was playing well. She has been doing some extra work on her golf game this season and it shows,” Solis said via email. “We do have a tougher league this year so having her tie for first was a great surprise. Jessica is so fun to coach and a great student. Prior to our match a few coaches were complimenting her on her rapport with the other golfers. I know she will qualify for the postseason as an individual and I’m hoping she can have a great round when the time comes.”
Waybright shared that going into the tournament her hope was to compete for a top 10 spot, but as the outing went on, her play amounted to much more than that.
“When I looked at my score, I was kind of shocked when I got first place. I was more focused on playing my best, and just focused more on improving my game than going against people,” Waybright said.
The senior shared her goal for the remainder of the season is to not get complacent in the wake of her first-place tie and put herself in a position to shoot for another top finish at the CCC Finals in October. Her goal from now until then will be to maintain a strong consistency each outing.
Central Valley’s Amelia Daeoheung finished one stroke behind the top spot with a score of 103. El Capitan’s Kairo Saxton followed with a 107, while Golden Valley’s Mackenzie Hartman and Buhach Colony’s Genna Diaz tied with a 108. Merced’s Brooke Veyl rounded out the top eight golfers with a 110, giving the Bears a dominant trio of golfers in the top eight.
Merced as a team had the best outing of all seven squads present last Thursday. Merced’s team score of 554 was the only cumulative score to break the sub 600 barrier, making the Bears far and away the winners of the CCC Mid-Season Tournament.
El Capitan slotted into second place with a finish of 607, and Atwater took third with a score of 620.
Patterson finished with a score of 686 as a team. Junior Mukarram “Mary” Mourtazo shot a 139. Senior Krystal Kruz was one stroke behind with a 140 at Rancho Del Rey.
Senior Jacinda Hernandiz (151), senior Flor Neri (154) and sophomore Isabela Sotelo Rodriguez (162) rounded out Patterson’s five-golfer contingency.
Patterson has five matches remaining on the league schedule before the CCC Final Tournament takes place on Oct. 15 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Club.
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Finals are slated to take place on Oct. 21 at The Ridge Golf Club in Auburn, CA.
