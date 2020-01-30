If scoring is what you like to see, then the match between the Patterson High varsity girls soccer team nd Central Valley was the game for you. A total of eight goals and two hat tricks highlighted an offensive explosion between the two teams that resulted in a 4-4 tie.
Patterson sophomore Arionna Imhoff led the Tigers with three goals and one assist.
Captain Monica Jara tallied a goal and an assist for the Tigers. Junior Jessica Villasenor had two assists and junior Rylee Archuleta and sophomore Matty Tomasegovich had an assist each.
Central Valley senior Citlaly Salinas scored all four goals for the Hawks at Patterson Community Stadium. Salinas has been Central Valley’s best scorer this season and it is not even close. Her four goals at Patterson Community Stadium raised her season total to 19 goals. The next closest teammate is sophomore Alapdeep Singh, with four.
Junior Adrianna Hernandez, freshman Angie Medrano, freshman Michelle Soto and Singh all recorded assists last Thursday.
The tie brought Patterson and Central Valley’s records to 1-4-2 this season. Both teams have five points in the Central California Conference standings after Thursday’s tie.
Although a total of eight goals was scored, the score at halftime was 1-1. Patterson built a 4-2 lead in the second half with just four minutes left. The second half was also a taxing one for the Tigers, with injuries to Yessica Maldonado and Viviana Leon, forcing head coach Sheila Ludwig to make substitutions.
With four minutes between the Tigers and victory, the Hawks responded with a pair of goals from Salinas to escape with a tie.
Patterson had a bye on Tuesday and will return to the pitch at Atwater on Jan. 30 before hosting Merced on Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.