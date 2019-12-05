Editor:
Dr. Ted Howze is highly educated, knowledgeable, experienced in the practical issues of everyday life. Ted begins doing something with the seriousness or determination the action requires. I can honestly say, he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.
A week or so ago a friend and I were gathering signatures for a couple of petitions. The local petition was for congressional candidate Ted Howze so he could get on our March 3rd primary ballot with voter support rather than a filing fee, which he did do.
Ted Howze joined us sometime after lunch, and I was surprised to see him there, but he laughed and said he wouldn’t ask volunteers to do anything he wouldn’t do.
Ted’s great with people! He listens, asks questions, explains issues, and when it’s appropriate, he lets out his humorous twist to provoke laughter.
Ted hadn’t been there long when a guy in a new truck with a flat tire pulled into the parking lot. The driver started scratching his head trying to locate the tools but didn’t know what to do next. Ted didn’t hesitate and went right over to introduce himself. The next thing I noticed, he was showing the guy how to swap out a spare tire.
Educated, Practical, Considerate -- one of US! Ted Howze is the representative I want in Washington D.C.!
Join me in voting Ted Howze for Congress
James A Cordeiro
Turlock resident
