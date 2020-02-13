Born to James H and Ina M in Osawatomie Kansas.
Family moved to Patterson CA, where he went to school graduated from Patterson High, enlisted in the Coast Guard for 4 years, then enlisted in the Air Force for 16 years of service. Married Judith Reynolds and they settled in Turlock Ca in 1965.
Survived by his sister Frances Strange of Stockton, MO , One nephew Phil (Lisa) Gardner of Stockton, MO four nieces, Annette (Duane) Cunningham of Stockton, MO, Carla (Alan) Masterton of Greenfield, MO. Susan Strange of Mendocino CA. Roxie (Michael) Wyak of Reno Nev. and numerous family and friends.
Preceding him in death was his parents James and Ina, his wife Judith, a sister Ina Jean, a nephew Michael Freitas.
No Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.