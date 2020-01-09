Winnie Bronzan, a former resident of Patterson, passed away, peacefully at the age of 102 on Thursday, December 19th at Kind Home Care, in Modesto.
Winnie and her younger brother, Al, grew up on her parents 30- acre dairy farm in Manteca. She attended Calla Elementary School and Manteca High School. Upon graduation, she enrolled in business courses at Modesto Junior College. She met and married her husband, Martin, moving to El Solyo Ranch in Vernalis, CA where they raised their three children over the next 30 years.
Winnie was the ultimate 50’s style mother, steadfast in her love and support for her children in all their activities. She attended every ball game, every music recital and band performance, every school play, every parent meeting, in addition to volunteering at the Rising Sun Mothers’ Club and various high school and community organizations.
When El Solyo Ranch was sold by the owner, Winnie and Martin moved to Patterson where they supervised the construction and then managed the El Solyo Village for many years. After Martin’s death Winnie continued as manager for several years. When that proved too much, she moved to Patterson Mobile Home Estate where she lived for another 20 years. In declining health, she decided to move to Kind Home Care in Modesto where she greatly appreciated the kindness and 24/7 care she received from her many caregivers.
Winnie was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of the Patterson Senior Citizen’s Club, and volunteered at the Patterson St. Vincent DePaul Thrift soft and the SOSP.
She is survived by her sons, Bob Bronzan (Rosemary) of Livermore, and Bill Bronzan of Ventura, and her daughter, Bonnie Kirby (John) of Cambria. She also leaves four grandchildren; Barbara DiPentino (Joe) of Roseville, CA; Diane Rubin (Mike) of Davis, CA.; Marty Bronzan (Linda) of Ventura and Tina Bronzan also in Ventura and, twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Bronzan.
A private Graveside Service was held at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
