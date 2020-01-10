The Cougars rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter Thursday and claimed the nonleague win.
SAN LORENZO VALLEY 64, SOLEDAD 58
SLV guards Asher Dolinger and Marshall Nielsen each scored 23 points and center Nick Pasternak had 13 rebounds.
SLV (5-8) hosts MVC on Saturday night before opening league play against Harbor on Tuesday.
