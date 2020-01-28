At approximately 3:15 AM today (01/28) an approximately 80 lineal feet on Bear Creek Road at the Eddie Ranch dropped off into Bear Creek destroying approximately 60 lineal feet of the District 8” water line and reducing Bear Creek Road to one lane. This location has been monitored for some time as the road has been sinking at this location as indicated by the layers of asphalt that have been place to correct the dip. In fact as precautionary the District installed isolation vales at this location in anticipation of the road failure and has performed leak detection several times to ensure main line integrity. This main is the feed to Bear Creek Estates and Ralston Ridge storage facilities. Staff responded immediately shutting down mainline valves isolating the break and are in the process of installing a bypass main. It is anticipated that water supply will be restored to the approximately 20 homes that are experiencing an outage at this time as a result of the main break by 8:00 AM. Fire flow in the area will be reduced through the bypass main. Bear Creek Estates and Ralston Ridge have storage tanks and fire flow will not be affected.
