MCT presents Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard"
When:Nov. 22nd through Dec. 15th, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.
Where: Mountain Community Theater, Park Hall, 9400 Mill Street, Ben Lomond
Details: "The Cherry Orchard" is a deeply imagined portrait of a family facing momentous change. Chekhov’s theatrical art concentrated on the almost invisible details of the lives of ordinary people. This intimately staged production places the audience a heartbeat away from the characters as they live through the events that will change their lives forever . Direted by Bill Peters, who most recently directed "Julius Caesar" for MCT. There will be a champagne reception opening night and talk-backs with the director and cast after the performances on Sunday, November 24 and Saturday, November 30.
Info:Tickets can be purchased at mctshows.org and brownpapertickets.com.
Cost: Tickets are $17 for students and seniors, and $20 for everyone else.
Fundraiser Dinner & Holiday Show /Muppets de Soleil
When: December 14th, Dinner 5-6pm,
Holiday Show 6:15pm
Where: BC Recreation Hall 13333 Middleton Ave.
Details: Performances by: Little Explorers,Kindercare & Afterschool Care, Jazzercise,
Agape Ballet
FREE TOY TRAIN EVENT
When: , Nov. 30-Dec. 22,Saturdays 10:00-5:00, and Sundays, 12:00-5:00.
Where: Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: The trains are back! There are four weekends to enjoy this jumbo-sized display. Bring out the whole family to enjoy seeing a lit-up
Christmas Village, a drive-in movie theater, bear country and so much more! Push buttons, listen to the sounds, participate in a scavenger hunt, take your family Christmas photo and tap in to the joy of the season.
If you come once, you'll likely come back again...and again. All Aboard!
Cost - FREE
HELLO DOLLIES EXHIBITION
WHEN: December 14, 2pm - 4:00pm through January 5
WHERE: San Lorenzo Valley Museum, 12547 Highway 9, Boulder Creek
DETAILS: Fun for the whole family with hands on activities. A Community Holiday Exhibition featuring dolls of the past to the present – oh and robots too! The SLV Museum is open Wednesday through Friday, Noon – 4:00PM.
MORE INFO: Contact the Museum at 831-338-8382 or slvhm@cruzio.com or visit www.slvmuseum.com.
COST: Admission is always FREE; donation appreciated.
Light UP the Night
When:Saturday, Dec. 7th, begins at 5:30
Where: Scotts Valley Community Center, 360 Kings Village Rd,
Details: Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus' arrival courtesy of Scotts Valley Fire Protection District. There will be light refreshments, local entertainment, photos with Santa.
Santa Cruz Symphony League hosts 43rd annual Home Tour
When: Saturday, December 7 & Sunday, December 8 @ 12:00pm to 4:30pm.
Where: Multiple locations home tour
Details:The event will showcase five homes throughout Santa Cruz County where guests can view some of the region's most exquisite architecture, interior design, and landscaping. This year's line-up features an ocean view stunner designed by Derek Van Alstine, an art appreciation home in the Seascape Uplands, a chic modern farmhouse with a gorgeous barn, an elegant contemporary residence designed by Stephanie Barnes-Castro, and a sustainable marvel known nationwide for its innovative design using Passive House international building standards.
Info: www.SantaCruzSymphonyLeague.org/
COST: Tickets are $45, and can be purchased online at SantaCruzSymphonyLeague.org or at the following locations: Alladin Nursery, Caroline’s, Habitat for Humanity, Palace Arts, Warmth Company, and Zinnia’s Nursery. All proceeds benefit the Santa Cruz Symphony, and support music education in schools throughout Santa Cruz County.
Alzheimers Support Seminar
When: Thursday, December 12, 2019,10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Where: Alzheimer’s Association,550 Water Street, L-2,Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Details: Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. The Effective Communication Strategies program of the Alzheimer’s Association was designed to provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia.
Info: Registration is requested. Please call 800.272.3900
San Lorenzo Valley & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs December 2019
Tuesdays through Saturdays (also 4th Mondays). Valley Churches United, Food Pantry and Food Distribution programs. Tues-Thurs 9-11:45 and Saturday 10-11:45. 1st and 3rd Fridays 9-11 are for
seniors only. USDA Distribution Dec. 23. For SLV, Scotts Valley, and Bonny Doon residents. Ben Lomond, corner of Highway 9 across from Ben Lomond Market, 336-8258. CLOSED DEC. 13 - JAN. 1.
Tuesdays, noon. Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid, 335-6900. “Free Lunch Tuesday.”
Wednesdays, 12-2. San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Dr, Scotts Valley (next to the fire station), 438-3633. CLOSED DEC. 25 AND JAN. 1.
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 10:00 a.m. Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid, 335-6900. CHRISTMAS BRUNCH -- community meal for church and community members. Potluck contribution optional.
Thursdays 10:30-1:30 (doors open 9:00-3:00). “Thursday Lunch.” St. John’s Catholic Church, down from Rite-Aid, Highway 9 and Russell, Felton. 335-4657.
Thursdays, 11-12. Mountain Community Resources (a Community Bridges program), 6134 Highway 9, across from Rite Aid, Felton. 335-6600. Food Distribution.
Thursdays, 5:00-6:30. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 5271 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. 438-4360. Food Distribution.
Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. GateWay Bible Church, 5000 Granite Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. 438- 0646. Fridays at Five; Food Distribution. POSSIBLY CLOSED DEC. 27 (call).
Sunday, Dec. 15, 12:15-2:00. Redwood Christian Center, 6869 Highway 9, Felton (at Fall Creek Dr.,near San Lorenzo Valley High School). 335-5307. Christmas Meal.
Meals on Wheels (a Community Bridges program), hot meals at dining centers in Ben Lomond (M-F,336-5366) and Scotts Valley (Wednesdays, 438-8666). Reservation required, $2.50 requested donation,for age 60+ (limited exceptions). Meals delivered if eligible, 464-3180.
Grey Bears Brown Bag Program, weekly bag of produce to be picked up in Ben Lomond, Felton, orScotts Valley. Delivery available for homebound seniors. $30 annual membership fee, for age 55+.www.greybears.org (479-1055).
Except as noted, all programs are free of charge -- Schedules are subject to change.
Submit Changes/Additions to slvsvmeals@gmail.com
We won't put public notices in datebook this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.