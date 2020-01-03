SANTA CRUZ ACLU CHAPTER ANNUAL AWARDS EVENT
When:January 12, 2020, from 2-4 pm
Where: Peace United Church, 900 High Street, Santa Cruz
Details:The Chapter will honor three Santa Cruzans who protect and extend civil liberties for the benefit of all of us: Teresa Rodriguez, who has been a supporter of vulnerable immigrants in various venues, Rabbi Phil Posner, for his work helping our houseless neighbors, and Reverend Deborah Johnson, for a lifetime of work fighting for LGBTQ rights and many other important civil liberties.
Our guest speaker will be the much-awarded Paul Boden, Executive Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project in San Francisco, who will talk from long experience about problems and solutions relating to houselessness
Cost: FREE,with light refreshments from India Joze
Primary Endorsement Forum
When: Tuesday, January 7th.
Where:Bruno’s Bar & Grill, 230 Mt. Hermon Road in Scotts Valley. Social hour starts at 5:30 pm, forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30.
Details:The Democratic Club of North Santa Cruz County will hold a candidate and ballot measure endorsement forum for the March Primary election. The forum will include1 st District County Supervisor incumbent John Leopold and Manu Koenig who is also running for the 1 st
District seat. Three Superior Court Judge candidates, Annrae Angel, Nancy DeLa Pena, and Jack Gordon will also be on hand to vie for the club’s endorsement. Mayor Jack
Dilles will provide information on Measure Z, the Scotts Valley Sales Tax. The pros and cons of Measure S, the SLV School District bond and Measure R, the Cabrillo
College bond will also be discussed.
