3rd Annual Reindeer Run of Boulder Creek
When: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th, starting at 10am.
Details:The Reindeer Run is a 5k (approx. 3.2 miles), run on a marked course through downtown Boulder Creek and up and back some of Irwin Way. This is a Family Event, and runners, walkers, children, and strollers are welcome.There will be prizes for the best Holiday costumes, so please DRESS UP!
Info:Sign-ups at: https://bcrpd2.wufoo.com/forms/q6yucdf1ga324o/
Cost:Donations only, all proceeds to Bear Creek Rec Facility
Christmas Eve Candlelight Choir and Concert with The Point Community Church
When: Dec 24, 5pm-6pm
Where: Shoreline Middle School, 855 17th Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062.
Details:The family-friendly concert is ideal for all ages and features men and women singing familiar seasonal favorites including “Angel Carol” and “Noel,” along with songs that may be new to audience members, such as a Christmas spiritual called “Good News!” Directed by Stephen Bigger with musical accompanist Angela Bennet.
Info:If you would like more information about this Christmas event, please call Loreal Weitzel at 831-216-8004 or email info@thepoint.sc.
Cost - Free, an offering will be taken
FREE TOY TRAIN EVENT
When: , Nov. 30-Dec. 22,Saturdays 10:00-5:00, and Sundays, 12:00-5:00.
Where: Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: The trains are back! There are four weekends to enjoy this jumbo-sized display. Bring out the whole family to enjoy seeing a lit-up Christmas Village, a drive-in movie theater, bear country and so much more! Push buttons, listen to the sounds, participate in a scavenger hunt, take your family Christmas photo and tap in to the joy of the season.
If you come once, you'll likely come back again...and again. All Aboard!
Cost - FREE
Alzheimers Assoc Understanding Demintia
When: Friday, January 17, 2019, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Where: Alzheimer’s Association,550 Water Street, L-2,Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Details:
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
Info: Registration is requested. Please call 800.272.3900
Cost:-FREE
DESIGN______Put this in a box with some holiday trim around it please.
San Lorenzo Valley & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs December 2019
Tuesdays through Saturdays (also 4th Mondays). Valley Churches United, Food Pantry and Food Distribution programs. Tues-Thurs 9-11:45 and Saturday 10-11:45. 1st and 3rd Fridays 9-11 are for
seniors only. USDA Distribution Dec. 23. For SLV, Scotts Valley, and Bonny Doon residents. Ben Lomond, corner of Highway 9 across from Ben Lomond Market, 336-8258. CLOSED DEC. 13 - JAN. 1.
Tuesdays, noon. Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid, 335-6900. “Free Lunch Tuesday.”
Wednesdays, 12-2. San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Dr, Scotts Valley (next to the fire station), 438-3633. CLOSED DEC. 25 AND JAN. 1.
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 10:00 a.m. Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid, 335-6900. CHRISTMAS BRUNCH -- community meal for church and community members. Potluck contribution optional.
Thursdays 10:30-1:30 (doors open 9:00-3:00). “Thursday Lunch.” St. John’s Catholic Church, down from Rite-Aid, Highway 9 and Russell, Felton. 335-4657.
Thursdays, 11-12. Mountain Community Resources (a Community Bridges program), 6134 Highway 9, across from Rite Aid, Felton. 335-6600. Food Distribution.
Thursdays, 5:00-6:30. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 5271 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. 438-4360. Food Distribution.
Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. GateWay Bible Church, 5000 Granite Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. 438- 0646. Fridays at Five; Food Distribution. POSSIBLY CLOSED DEC. 27 (call).
Sunday, Dec. 15, 12:15-2:00. Redwood Christian Center, 6869 Highway 9, Felton (at Fall Creek Dr.,near San Lorenzo Valley High School). 335-5307. Christmas Meal.
Meals on Wheels (a Community Bridges program), hot meals at dining centers in Ben Lomond (M-F,336-5366) and Scotts Valley (Wednesdays, 438-8666). Reservation required, $2.50 requested donation,for age 60+ (limited exceptions). Meals delivered if eligible, 464-3180.
Grey Bears Brown Bag Program, weekly bag of produce to be picked up in Ben Lomond, Felton, orScotts Valley. Delivery available for homebound seniors. $30 annual membership fee, for age 55+.www.greybears.org (479-1055).
Except as noted, all programs are free of charge -- Schedules are subject to change.
Submit Changes/Additions to slvsvmeals@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.