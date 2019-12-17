We all celebrate the holidays in different ways. Each family has their own traditions and warm memories from years gone by. Some of us celebrate Christmas, some Hanukkah, some Kwanzaa. Many of our traditional Christmas customs originate from winter solstice celebrations. The plants associated with each are an important part of tradition and symbolism.
Winter solstice is the 21st of December. Solstice literally means "sun stands still” and for a few days around this time of year the sun appears to stand still in the sky. Nearly all cultures and faiths have some sort of winter solstice celebration. They have been with us for thousands of years, starting at the beginning of agriculture among people who depended on the return of the sun. We have incorporated many of the plants from traditional winter solstice celebrations into our own- holly, ivy, evergreens, rosemary, and mistletoe. How did this come about?
Holly remains green throughout the year when deciduous trees, like the oak, shed their leaves. Decorating with it throughout the home has long been believed to bring protection and good luck. Placing a ring of holly on doors originated in Ireland since holly was one of the main plants that was green and beautiful with its red berries at this time of year. Norseman and Celts planted a holly tree near their homes to ward off lightning strikes. The crooked lines of holly leaves gave rise to its association with lightning and in fact holly does conduct lightning into the ground better than most trees.
Like other evergreens, ivy symbolizes immortality and eternal life. In England it is traditionally used in kissing balls with holly and mistletoe. It has also stood for fidelity, healing, and marriage. Ancient Romans thought it brought good luck and joy. It was worn as a crown or fashioned into wreaths or garland.
Evergreen trees play a role in solstice celebrations. Early Romans and Christians considered the evergreen a symbol for the continuity of life. Fir, cedar, pine boughs, and wreaths were used to decorate homes. Small gifts were hung from the branches in groves. This may have been where the Christian tradition of decorating an evergreen tree or Yule tree in December originated. Other sacred trees of the solstice are yew, birch, arborvitae, and ash.
We often see rosemary plants trained into a Christmas tree shape. Rosemary is evergreen in the winter and blooms at the same time, making it the perfect plant for the holidays. Traditionally, rosemary was spread on floors at Christmas as people walked over the herb releasing the fragrant scent and filling the home with blessings and protection.
How did our fascination with mistletoe get started? From earliest times it has been one of the most magical, mysterious, and sacred plants of Greek, Celt, Scandinavian, English, and European folklore in general. The Druids believed the mistletoe's magical powers extended beyond fertility. It was believed to cure almost any disease and was known as the "all healer." Sprigs fixed above doorways of homes were said to keep away lightning and other types of evil. Because the plant has no roots, it was believed that it grew from heaven.
Kissing under the mistletoe probably came from the Greek/Roman belief that it bestowed fertility and had life-giving power. In Scandinavia it was considered a plant of peace under which enemies could declare a truce or fighting spouses could kiss and make up. However this tradition originated it's a good one.
Traditional plants symbolic of Hanukkah are the citron, myrtle twigs, willow twigs, and palm fronds. The four species are waved together along with special blessings as part of the synagogue service or at home.
Kwanzaa, another celebration of light, features the harvest foods of Africa: ears of corn, fruit, and nuts. It is a secular celebration observed during the last week of December to celebrate the "fruit" or accomplishments coming out of the year of labor.
Around the world, holiday celebrations have their own special meaning. With friends and family, embrace your own traditions and have a wondrous holiday.
