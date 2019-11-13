The San Lorenzo Valley Museum had a record number of attendees (145) for their 10th annual Veterans Day dinner at Scopazzi’s in Boulder Creek this Monday. The Santa Cruz county veterans and community members present were entertained with music, food, and speeches throughout the event. The dinner guests also helped the organization Vets 4 Vets achieve Operation Warm Embrace 2019, to gift 200 veterans with cozy plush throws.
Nicole Berridge, Director of Museum Operations, organized the dinner. She recalled her favorite moment, when she saw an elderly gentleman take in the acknowledgement of his service. Nicole was also excited to have the BSA troop 623 bear the flags for the evening, so they could “get to know the community that helps protect them.” Overall, Nicole was quite content with her “accomplished mission,” to show veterans our appreciation for their sacrifices.
