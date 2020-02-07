New WEEKLY Veterans Benefits Outreach for SLV
When: February and March 2020,
1st Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 9am - 1pm
2nd Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 9am – 1pm
3rd Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
4th Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
Where: Sheriff’s Service Centers in Felton and Boulder Creek
Details: The objective is to provide more local services for those who cannot able to get to or are unaware of the downtown Santa Cruz office. George Leece, is a liaison to our Veteran Services Representatives by assisting our San Lorenzo Valley Veterans with learning about their benefits, local resources and providers.
Info: George Leece, Santa Cruz County Veterans Services Office /Veterans Benefits Outreach Rep.,
842 Front St., Santa Cruz CA, 95060, E:George.Leece@santacruzcounty.us, Cell: (910) 302-1451
Office: (831) 454-7276 Fax: (831) 458-7116
A Sweetheart Valentine’s Concert
When: Saturday, February 15th, 2020
Where: The Alba Schoolhouse, 12070 Alba Road, Ben Lomond
Details:Featuring Amanda West & Pete Solomon + Dan Frechette & Laurel Thomsen. This concert will take place in the historic Alba Schoolhouse, a special little venue with great acoustics and ambience, and perfect for a midwinter evening of original music celebrating love and life. That said, the space is intimate and seating is limited. We highly recommend advance tickets. Both duos will have CD’s for sale and limited refreshments will be offered. There will be two 45 minute sets of music with an intermission.
Cost: $15 advance reservations/$20 at the door (open seating)Advance tickets link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4503476
All ages are welcome, but please keep in mind that this is a seated, listening concert.
Music Show at Togo’s Scotts Valley
When: Friday, February 7, from 5-8:00 PM
Where: Togos Scotts Valley, 266 Mt. Herman Rd., Ste #N
Details: Multiple acts performing at Togo's featuring talented musicians from Scotts Valley High. Come support these young performers from the local community.
Cost – FREE to the public
Pony Baseball 13U & 14U Tryouts
When: February 9 at 10am sharp at. Arrive 9:30 am to warm up
Where: Harbor High School
Details;Santa Cruz Pony Baseball will hold its 2020 baseball season tryouts for 13U and 14U players. PONY Division is for players born from 9/1/2005 to 8/31/2009. Our PONY League boundaries encompass all of Santa Cruz County. Metal cleats are allowed at Harbor however, they have a NO SEEDS, NO GUM, NO PEANUTS policy. Make sure to bring water. The field is artificial turf so unless there is heavy rain the tryout is rain or shine.
Info: Register and pay online at santacruzponybaseball.com/register. Info: Ken Castro, 419-9024, santacruzpony@gmail.com
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 AM-12:00 PM
Where: Alzheimer’s Association 550 Water Street, Building L-2
Details: Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources. For more information or to register, please call 800.272.3900 or email kesamodurov@alz.org.
Do you have an interest in coins? Santa Cruz Coin Club
When: First Monday of the month, 7:00PM.
Where: The Elk’s Lodge, 150 Jewell St., Santa Cruz, CA.
Details: We meet once a month, except for July and August.
Topics for discussion include new and old business, and show and tell.
We also have an Auction, attendance prize, and Raffle. All are welcome.
Info: If you would like to be placed on our mailing list, call Bill, 8313354309
And leave a voice message, I do not text, or just come to the meeting.
Next meeting Monday February 3, 2020.
