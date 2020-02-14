Veterans Art Program- Overview and Community Discussion
When: February 11, 2020, 6:30PM-8:00PM
Where:Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
Details: All veterans and community members are welcome to attend this community discussion about the Veterans Art Program. There will be a short presentation on the benefits of a Veterans Art Program followed by discussion groups. Come share your ideas! Coffee and snacks provided
Cost: Free!
A Sweetheart Valentine’s Concert
When: Saturday, February 15th, 2020
Where: The Alba Schoolhouse, 12070 Alba Road, Ben Lomond
Details:Featuring Amanda West & Pete Solomon + Dan Frechette & Laurel Thomsen. This concert will take place in the historic Alba Schoolhouse, a special little venue with great acoustics and ambience, and perfect for a midwinter evening of original music celebrating love and life. That said, the space is intimate and seating is limited. We highly recommend advance tickets. Both duos will have CD’s for sale and limited refreshments will be offered. There will be two 45 minute sets of music with an intermission.
Cost: $15 advance reservations/$20 at the door (open seating)Advance tickets link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4503476
All ages are welcome, but please keep in mind that this is a seated, listening concert.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 AM-12:00 PM
Where: Alzheimer’s Association 550 Water Street, Building L-2
Details: Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources. For more information or to register, please call 800.272.3900 or email kesamodurov@alz.org.
New WEEKLY Veterans Benefits Outreach for SLV
When: February and March 2020,
1st Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 9am - 1pm
2nd Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 9am – 1pm
3rd Monday: Felton Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
4th Monday: Boulder Creek Sheriff Service Center 12pm - 4pm
Where: Sheriff’s Service Centers in Felton and Boulder Creek
Details: The objective is to provide more local services for those who cannot able to get to or are unaware of the downtown Santa Cruz office. George Leece, is a liaison to our Veteran Services Representatives by assisting our San Lorenzo Valley Veterans with learning about their benefits, local resources and providers.
Info: George Leece, Santa Cruz County Veterans Services Office /Veterans Benefits Outreach Rep.,
842 Front St., Santa Cruz CA, 95060, E:George.Leece@santacruzcounty.us, Cell: (910) 302-1451
Office: (831) 454-7276 Fax: (831) 458-7116
Do you have an interest in coins? Santa Cruz Coin Club
When: First Monday of the month, 7:00PM.
Where: The Elk’s Lodge, 150 Jewell St., Santa Cruz, CA.
Details: We meet once a month, except for July and August.
Topics for discussion include new and old business, and show and tell.
We also have an Auction, attendance prize, and Raffle. All are welcome.
Info: If you would like to be placed on our mailing list, call Bill, 8313354309
And leave a voice message, I do not text, or just come to the meeting.
Next meeting Monday February 3, 2020.
Childrens and Teen book sale
When: February 29th from 10:00 - 2:00
Where: Scotts Valley Library, 251 Kings Village Road.
Details: The Friends of the Scotts Valley Library will be holding this event. Gently used books will be sold. All proceeds benefit the Scotts Valley Library.
Info: Contact Sheryl Andersen, 83-345-0348 for more information
CHICAGO: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
When: March 6-15, 2020, Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:00pm, Sundays @ 2:00pm,
Where: SLV Performing Arts Center, 7105 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: SLV Drama presents "Chicago: High School Edition," with book by Bob Fosse and Fred Ebb, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The amazing cast of over 45 performers, guided by Will Guilford (Director), Nicki Kerns (Music Director), and Whitney James-Heskett (Choreographer), bring to life favorites such as "Roxie," "The Cell Block Tango," and of course "All That Jazz." There is a special "Community Night" performance on Thursday, March 12. Seating is reserved.
Info: https://slvhs.seatyourself.biz, slvdrama@gmail.com
Cost: General Admission $18, Seniors $15, Students/Staff $13, Community Night - March 12 (all tickets $13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.