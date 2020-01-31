Santa Cruz Parkinson’s Meeting
When: Wednesday, February 6, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Where: Congregational Church of Soquel, 4951 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA 95073
Details: The meeting will feature Carol Clupny, a Davis Phinney Foundation Ambassador and the author of the book, The Ribbon of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease. Join us for an inspirational visit with Carol on February 6th
Breakthrough for Men
When: February 3 and February 18, 6:45 -9:00 PM
Where: St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 5271 Scotts Valley Rd.
Details: Men interested in making 2020 a better year are invited to come
to a free, public “Intro Night”. Many Santa Cruz County men have said they’d like to be a better father, husband, partner or friend - but they’re just not sure where to start! However, thousands of men have been able to gain more deeply meaningful relationships and live happier lives, through the area’s
non-profit Breakthrough program.
Info: Learn more about Breakthrough and register for the intro night on the group’s website, breakthroughformen.org. For More info contact: Chris Fitz chrisfitz@breakthroughformen.org or
cell 831-261-2010
N. County Dems -Presidential Candidates Caucus
When: Tuesday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m.
Where: The event will be held in the upstairs meeting room at Bruno’s Bar & Grill located at 230 Mt. Hermon Road in Scotts Valley.
Details: Dinner and social hour will be from 5:30 to 6:30 and the caucus will begin at 6:30. The event is open to the public and all Bernie, Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Biden, Steyer, Yang and undecided voters
are encouraged to attend.
Tandy Beal's ArtSMart Family Concert Series
When: February 1, 2020 at 11 AM
Where: Downtown Santa Cruz
Details: Coventry & Kaluza’s fun, fast-paced music and circus show features hoops, harmonicas, plate spinning, juggling, comical characters and general zaniness! Plan a day out with your grandkids to bond over the magic of laughter and expose them to world-class circus artists!
Cost: Varies on number of people attending and age: Go to: Tickets at www.tandybeal.com or https://coventrykaluza.bpt.me
Registration Opens for CA State Parks-Led Backpacking Trips
When: Registration Open February 1, 2020, 9 AM
Details:2020 Backpacking Adventure Program. Single and multi-night Trips. Some examples are: Portola to Sea, Skyline to the Sea and more.
Info: Registration for a limited number of backpacking spots opens February 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Participation is open to adults 18 or over and children ages 13 to 17 accompanied by a parent or guardian.For more information, visit www.parks.ca.gov/backpacking, email backpacking@parks.ca.gov, or call (831) 278-0195.
SLVHS Annual Parents Night
When: February 5, 2020 at 6:30PM
Where: SLVHS, 7105 Hwy 9, Felton
Details: Come meet the counselors and administrators and learn all about our high school programs and other campus opportunities
Info: Jeannette Lange, SLVHS Secretary, 831-335-4721 X 216
Music Show at Togo’s Scotts Valley
When: Friday, February 7, from 5-8:00 PM
Where: Togos Scotts Valley, 266 Mt. Herman Rd., Ste #N
Details: Multiple acts performing at Togo's featuring talented musicians from Scotts Valley High. Come support these young performers from the local community.
Cost – FREE to the public
Wireless Technology: Can It Harm You?
When: February 1, 1-3pm
Where: Scotts Valley Public Library
Details: Dr. Karl Maret, MD/Engineer, discusses health effects of wireless radiation from cell phones, towers, and antennas. Free of charge.
Contact: 5GAwareSV@gmail.com
SV Middle School Winter Fest
When: Saturday, February 1st, 2020, 6:30 -8:30 PM
Where: Four Points Sheraton, 5030 Scotts Valley Drive
Details: Wine & Beer Tasting, Teachers will be pouring! Hors D'oeuvres. Performances by SVMS CHoir & Drama. Opportunity Raffle, Door Prizes
Info: call or txt 408-799-9262 for more info
Cost: $75/PP. Purchase tickets at: svms-scottsvalley-ca.schoolloop.com or SVMS front office
Candidates Forum
When: Thursday, February 6, 7-9:00 PM /The Doors open at 6:30; co-sponsors and candidates are invited to bring their literature to share.
Where: SLV High School Performing Arts Center, 7105 Hwy. 9, Felton
Details: Candidates for State Senate, State Assembly, and Judicial District will be taking part. The League of Women Voters is moderating; SLVHS Government Class students will be assisting. Forum co-sponsors include: League of Women Voters, SLV Rotary, Press Banner, Mountain Bulletin, KBCZ, Boulder Creek Business Association, and the Senior Citizens' Organization of the SLV.
Info: Refreshments will be available. Come early to meet the candidates!
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 AM-12:00 PM
Where: Alzheimer’s Association 550 Water Street, Building L-2
Details: Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources. For more information or to register, please call 800.272.3900 or email kesamodurov@alz.org.
Genealogical Society of Santa Cruz County
When: February 4, 2020 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Where: Santa Cruz Public Library, 224 Church St. Santa Cruz, Upstairs meeting room.
Details: Guest Speaker, Norman Poitevin will be discussing "Historic East Twin Lakes."
Cost: Free
Do you have an interest in coins? Santa Cruz Coin Club
When: First Monday of the month, 7:00PM.
Where: The Elk’s Lodge, 150 Jewell St., Santa Cruz, CA.
Details: We meet once a month, except for July and August.
Topics for discussion include new and old business, and show and tell.
We also have an Auction, attendance prize, and Raffle. All are welcome.
Info: If you would like to be placed on our mailing list, call Bill, 8313354309
And leave a voice message, I do not text, or just come to the meeting.
Next meeting Monday February 3, 2020.
