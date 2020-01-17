2020 Election Preparation, an Information Forum for Seniors
When:Saturday, January 25, from 2pm to 4pm
Where: Scotts Valley High School Student Union Building, 555 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley
Details:
• Gail Pellerin, Santa Cruz County Clerk/Registrar of Voters will present information on local ballot issues
• Examine the new electronic voting system that debuts at the upcoming election
• Scotts Valley City Manager, Tina Friend, will discuss Measure Z, the proposed sales tax increase.
• Meet the candidates for Santa Cruz County Judge: Annrae Angel, Jack Gordon, and Nancy de la Pena.
Presented by Scotts Valley Senior Life Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
FREE and open to the public. Tax deductible donations are accepted.
Refreshments will be served.
John Leopold Constituent Meeeting
When: Wednesday, January 22 5:30-6:30pm
Where: Discover Hope Church, 4001 Granite Creek Road
Details:Leopold will speak briefly about Board of Supervisors and county topics before a question and answer session. All interested residents are invited.
Wireless Technology: Can It Harm You?
When: February 1, 1-3pm
Where: Scotts Valley Public Library
Details: Dr. Karl Maret, MD/Engineer, discusses health effects of wireless radiation from cell phones, towers, and antennas. Free of charge.
Contact: 5GAwareSV@gmail.com
Movies made in Felton Showing in Capitola Museum
When:On January 26, 2020 at 3pm
Where:Capitola Hisotrical Museum, 410 Capitola Ave
Contact: (831) 464-0322
Details:Silent film star William S. Hart made 4 movies on location in Felton and vicinity between 1915 and 1920. The Capitola Museum will be sponsoring a centennial showing of his last local production, “The Testing Block.” Recently restored by the Library of Congress, the vintage Western features scenes shot at today’s Henry Cowell Redwood Park and other nearby venues, including village sets at Poverty Flat near Boulder Creek and Capitola.
Cost: Admission is free, although donations will be welcomed.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY EAC:EMPLOYMENT LAW UPDATE 2020
When:Thursday January 23, 2020, 7.30am-10.30am
Where:Best Western Seacliff Inn, 7500 Old Dominion Court Aptos, CA 95003
Cost:$25 for member; $45 for non-member
Details: Presented by Hopkins & Carley’s Employment & Labor Law Practice. Sign up at https://www.ceac.org/events/santa-cruz-county-eac-employment-law-2020-update/. Sponsored by Santa Cruz County EAC (Employer Advisory Council). Non profit Tax ID: 77-0293828
RECYCLE INTO ART Contest
When: Artwork accepted through Jan 20, 2020.
Where:Bring artwork to the Highlands Park Senior Center on Sunday, January 19th , from 2 to 6 pm or on Monday, January 20th, from 10-6.
Details: All ages are encouraged to enter a work of art of any style – wall hanging, table-top or floor piece. Awards will be presented at the grand Show and Reception on Saturday, January 25th. All artwork will be displayed then. The contest is the inspiration of the Senior Citizen’s Organization of the San Lorenzo Valley and supported by the Valley Women’s Club.
Info:For further details visit www.valleywomensclub.org or https://www.highlandsparkseniorcenter.org.
Cost:Applications and other forms may be filled out at the time of submission; there is a small fee of $5 for children
Pony Baseball Icebreaker Clinic January 26
When: Sunday, January 26- Previously listed as January 25th, the event has changed to the 26th.
Where: Harbor High School Baseball Field
Details:Santa Cruz Pony Baseball announces its January 26 Icebreaker Clinic for incoming players who would benefit from a warmup and overview of Pony Division skills. Attendees will also have an opportunity to register for the season and to meet league organizers and coaches. Santa Cruz Pony boundaries include Scotts Valley and the San Lorenzo Valley as well as all of Santa Cruz
Info: santacruzponybaseball.com, santacruzpony@gmail.com
Cost: FREE!
