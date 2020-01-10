SANTA CRUZ ACLU CHAPTER ANNUAL AWARDS EVENT
When:January 12, 2020, from 2-4 pm
Where: Peace United Church, 900 High Street, Santa Cruz
Details:The Chapter will honor three Santa Cruzans who protect and extend civil liberties for the benefit of all of us: Teresa Rodriguez, who has been a supporter of vulnerable immigrants in various venues, Rabbi Phil Posner, for his work helping our houseless neighbors, and Reverend Deborah Johnson, for a lifetime of work fighting for LGBTQ rights and many other important civil liberties.
Our guest speaker will be the much-awarded Paul Boden, Executive Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project in San Francisco, who will talk from long experience about problems and solutions relating to houselessness
Cost: FREE,with light refreshments from India Joze
Saturday Passport Hours January 11 – A new year to travel
When:Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where:701 Ocean St., Room 310, in Santa Cruz
Details: The Santa Cruz County Clerk is offering special Saturday passport hours for individuals and families who need a passport and don’t have time to apply during regular office hours, Monday – Friday.
There are many details involved and specific documentation which must be provided. Please co to the website below for that information prior to arriving.
Info: More information on travel requirements and how to apply for a U.S. passport is available at www.travel.state.gov or by calling the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office at 831-454-2060 or going online to www.sccoclerk.com. Regular business hours for passport applications in the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Other Passport Saturdays in 2020 are: March 21, May 16, August 22, and October 24.
Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating Safety Classes
When:Coastal Navigation @ 7:30 PM on January 13, 2020, Boating skills & seamanship:BS&S @ 7:30 PM on January 15, 2020, Sailing Skills & Seamanship:SS&S @ 7:30 PM on January 16, 2020
Where:The conference room downstairs at 365A Lake Avenue at the Santa Cruz Harbor, near the Harbor Marine boat yard.
Details:The Santa Cruz and Capitola Flotillas of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary are offering three boating safety classes this winter as part of their mission to promote boating safety in Monterey Bay. Recreational boaters, commercial vessel operators, and others interested in boating and boating safety will find the courses offered to be interesting, and valuable.
Info:Contact:Scott Galloway, (831) 425-6559
RECYCLE INTO ART Contest
When: Artwork accepted through Jan 20, 2020.
Where:Bring artwork to the Highlands Park Senior Center on Sunday, January 19th , from 2 to 6 pm or on Monday, January 20th, from 10-6.
Details: All ages are encouraged to enter a work of art of any style – wall hanging, table-top or floor piece. Awards will be presented at the grand Show and Reception on Saturday, January 25th. All artwork will be displayed then. The contest is the inspiration of the Senior Citizen’s Organization of the San Lorenzo Valley and supported by the Valley Women’s Club.
Info:For further details visit www.valleywomensclub.org or https://www.highlandsparkseniorcenter.org.
Cost:Applications and other forms may be filled out at the time of submission; there is a small fee of $5 for children
Pony Baseball Icebreaker Clinic January 25
When: Saturday, January 25
Where: Harbor High School Baseball Field
Details:Santa Cruz Pony Baseball announces its January 25 Icebreaker Clinic for incoming players who would benefit from a warmup and overview of Pony Division skills. Attendees will also have an opportunity to register for the season and to meet league organizers and coaches. Santa Cruz Pony boundaries include Scotts Valley and the San Lorenzo Valley as well as all of Santa Cruz
Info: santacruzponybaseball.com, santacruzpony@gmail.com
Cost: FREE!
Money Matters: Retirement and Tax Planning Updates for the Year 2020
When: Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10 a.m
Where: Scotts Valley Public Library
Details: Learn about the 401K Optimizer, Tax Efficiency, and Risk Management. George Haas and Anthony Rovai, Financial Planners with Money Concepts Capital Corp., Member FINRA/SIPC, will present. This event is free and open to the public.
Launch Your Startup
When:Saturday, January 11, 2020, 9:00am to 10:00am
Where: Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Dr. Room 1604, Aptos
Details:Starting a business in Santa Cruz? Run through the logistics of starting a new business in this brand-new workshop for 2020. Start-Up specialist, Keith Holtaway, will lead attendees through the following subjects and more!
Includes: Legal Structures, Fictitious Business Name, Business Licenses
Possible Permits Needed, Employer Identification Numbers, Required Tax Documents, Employee Classification, Business Insurance, Business Funding
Info: To register call 831-479-6136 or online santacruzsbdc.org/calendar
Cost: $10 Advanced Registration required. Seating is limited.
San Lorenzo Valley & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs January 2020
Tuesdays through Saturdays (also 4th Mondays). Valley Churches United, Food Pantry and Food Distribution programs. Tues-Thurs 9-11:45 and Saturday 10-11:45. 1st and 3rd Fridays 9-11 are for seniors only. USDA Distribution Dec. 23. For SLV, Scotts Valley, and Bonny Doon residents. Ben Lomond, corner of Highway 9 across from Ben Lomond Market, 336-8258. CLOSED JAN. 1.
Tuesdays, noon. Felton Presbyterian Church, 6090 Highway 9, across from Rite-Aid, 335-6900. “Free Lunch Tuesday.”
Wednesdays, 12-2. San Agustin Catholic Church, 257 Glenwood Dr, Scotts Valley (next to the fire station), 438-3633. CLOSED JAN. 1.
Thursdays 10:30-1:30 (doors open 9:00-3:00). “Thursday Lunch.” St. John’s Catholic Church, down from Rite-Aid, Highway 9 and Russell, Felton. 335-4657.
Thursdays, 11-12. Mountain Community Resources (a Community Bridges program), 6134 Highway 9, across from Rite Aid, Felton. 335-6600. Food Distribution.
Thursdays, 5:00-6:30. St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 5271 Scotts Valley Drive, Scotts Valley. 438-4360. Food Distribution.
Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. GateWay Bible Church, 5000 Granite Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA 95066. 438-0646. "Fridays at Five" Food Distribution. CLOSED JAN. 3.
Sunday, Jan. 12, 12:15-2:00. Redwood Christian Center, 6869 Highway 9, Felton (at Fall Creek Dr., near San Lorenzo Valley High School). 335-5307. Lunch.
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2:00. SS Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 9980 Highway 9, Ben Lomond, north of town, 336-2228. Dinner.
Meals on Wheels (a Community Bridges program), hot meals at dining centers in Ben Lomond (M-F, 336-5366) and Scotts Valley (Wednesdays, 438-8666). Reservation required, $2.50 requested donation, for age 60+ (limited exceptions). Meals delivered if eligible, 464-3180.
Grey Bears Brown Bag Program, weekly bag of produce to be picked up in Ben Lomond, Felton, or Scotts Valley. Delivery available for homebound seniors. $30 annual membership fee, for age 55+. www.greybears.org (479-1055).
Except as noted, all programs are free of charge -- Schedules are subject to change.
Submit Changes/Additions to slvsvmeals@gmail.com
