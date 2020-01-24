Supervisor McPherson- SV Joint Community Meeting
When: Saturday, January 25 , beginning at 10 AM. Will conclude at 11:30
Where: Scotts Valley Community Center, 360 Kings Village Rd.
Details: Scotts Valley Mayor Randy Johnson and City Manager Tina Friend will provide an update on key issues, including the city’s fiscal emergency. Supervisor McPherson will discuss county activities affecting Scotts Valley.
Info:Tina Friend,Scotts Valley City Manager, tfriend@scottsvalley.org / 831-440-5606 or J.M. Brown,Analyst, Office of Supervisor Bruce McPherson, jm.brown@santacruzcounty.us / 831-454-2200
Tany Beal's ArtSMart Family Concert Series
When: February 1, 2020 at 11 AM
Where: Downtown Santa Cruz
Details: Coventry & Kaluza’s fun, fast-paced music and
circus show features hoops, harmonicas, plate spinning, juggling, comical characters and general zaniness! Plan a day out with your grandkids to bond over the magic of laughter and expose them to world-class circus artists!
Cost: Varies on number of people attending and age: Go to: Tickets at www.tandybeal.com or https://coventrykaluza.bpt.me
Registration Opens for CA State Parks-Led Backpacking Trips
When:Registration Open February 1, 2020, 9 AM
Details:2020 Backpacking Adventure Program. Single and multi-night Trips. Some examples are: Portola to Sea, Skyline to the Seaa and more.
Info:Registration for a limited number of backpacking spots opens February 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Participation is open to adults 18 or over and children ages 13 to 17 accompanied by a parent or guardian.For more information, visit www.parks.ca.gov/backpacking, email backpacking@parks.ca.gov, or call (831) 278-0195.
SLVHS Annual Parents Night
When: February 5, 2020 t 6:30PM
Where: SLVHS, 7105 Hwy 9, Felton
Details:Come meet the councelors and administrators and learn all about our high school programs and other campus opportunities
Info: Jeannette Lange, SLVHS Secretary, 831-335-4721 X 216
SV Middle School Winter Fest
When: Saturyday, February, 1st, 2020, 6:30 -8:30 PM
Where: Four Points Sheraton, 5030 Scotts Valley Drive
Details: Wine & Beer Tasting, Teachers will be pouring! Hors D'oeuvres. Performances by SVMS CHoir & Drama. OPportunity Raffle , Door Prizes,
Info: call or txt 408-799-9262 for more info
Cost: $75/PP. Purchase tickets at: svms-scottsvalley-ca.schoolloop.com or SVMS front office
2020 Election Preparation, an Information Forum for Seniors
When:Saturday, January 25, from 2pm to 4pm
Where: Scotts Valley High School Student Union Building, 555 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley
Details:
• Gail Pellerin, Santa Cruz County Clerk/Registrar of Voters will present information on local ballot issues
• Examine the new electronic voting system that debuts at the upcoming election
• Scotts Valley City Manager, Tina Friend, will discuss Measure Z, the proposed sales tax increase.
• Meet the candidates for Santa Cruz County Judge: Annrae Angel, Jack Gordon, and Nancy de la Pena.
Presented by Scotts Valley Senior Life Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
FREE and open to the public. Tax deductible donations are accepted.
Refreshments will be served.
Candidates Forum
When: Thursday, February 6, 7-9:00 PM /The Doors open at 6:30; co-sponsors and candidates are invited to bring their literature to share.
Where: SLV High School Performing Arts Center, 7105 Hwy. 9, Felton
Details:Candidates for State Senate, State Assembly, and Judicial District will be taking part. The League of Women Voters is moderating; SLVHS Government Class students will be assisting.Forum co-sponsors include: League of Women Voters, SLV Rotary, Press Banner, Mountain Bulletin, KBCZ, Boulder Creek Business Association, and the Senior Citizens' Organization of the SLV.
Info:Refreshments will be available. Come early to meet the candidates!
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
When:Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 AM-12:00 PM
Where:Alzheimer’s Association 550 Water Street, Building L-2
Details: Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources.For more information or to register, please call 800.272.3900 or email kesamodurov@alz.org.
Wireless Technology: Can It Harm You?
When: February 1, 1-3pm
Where: Scotts Valley Public Library
Details: Dr. Karl Maret, MD/Engineer, discusses health effects of wireless radiation from cell phones, towers, and antennas. Free of charge.
Contact: 5GAwareSV@gmail.com
Movies made in Felton Showing in Capitola Museum
When:On January 26, 2020 at 3pm
Where:Capitola Hisotrical Museum, 410 Capitola Ave
Contact: (831) 464-0322
Details:Silent film star William S. Hart made 4 movies on location in Felton and vicinity between 1915 and 1920. The Capitola Museum will be sponsoring a centennial showing of his last local production, “The Testing Block.” Recently restored by the Library of Congress, the vintage Western features scenes shot at today’s Henry Cowell Redwood Park and other nearby venues, including village sets at Poverty Flat near Boulder Creek and Capitola.
Cost: Admission is free, although donations will be welcomed.
Pony Baseball Icebreaker Clinic January 26
When: Sunday, January 26- Previously listed as January 25th, the event has changed to the 26th.
Where: Harbor High School Baseball Field
Details:Santa Cruz Pony Baseball announces its January 26 Icebreaker Clinic for incoming players who would benefit from a warmup and overview of Pony Division skills. Attendees will also have an opportunity to register for the season and to meet league organizers and coaches. Santa Cruz Pony boundaries include Scotts Valley and the San Lorenzo Valley as well as all of Santa Cruz
Info: santacruzponybaseball.com, santacruzpony@gmail.com
Cost: FREE!
