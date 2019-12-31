You can end 2019 by helping more kids in Santa Cruz who have nowhere safe to go after school. But you must make your year-end gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County before midnight tonight. Donate now!
Your generous gesture will give more kids and young people the chance to start their great futures. It will give them a safe place to connect with role models and make friends. A quiet place to do homework. Enjoy a warm, nutritious meal – for some, it's the only food they'll eat all day.
The year is ending in just a few hours, along with your chance to impact more kids in Santa Cruz. Give your tax-deductible year-end gift right now.
Together, we will do whatever it takes to build great futures, and whatever it takes is you. Make your gift today.
