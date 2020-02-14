How Do I Love Thee? Robert was an unknown writer. One day he ran across a volume of poetry that moved him so much, he wrote to the author: “I love your verses with all my heart, dear…”
The author of the poetry, Elizabeth, was flattered, but let him know she survived a childhood illness, and spent most of her time at home and her strict father did not want her in a relationship. She had plenty of money, but no love in her life.
Remaining distant, Elizabeth fell in love through Robert’s poetry. He painted a picture of the two of them on long walks; he described their imaginary home and children. Letter by letter he created a relationship with her through his writing.
One winter’s afternoon, Elizabeth sat at the window seat, reading her dear friend’s love letters. The day was cold but sunny, and without a second thought she put on her coat and boots and walked outside. As she continued down the rain-soaked road, she thought of the beautiful letters Robert had faithfully sent her each week.
That walk changed Elizabeth’s life. Upon arriving home, she wrote to Robert that she was, indeed, ready for marriage and within the year they had a small wedding and left for Italy on a honeymoon that never ended. We know them today as Elizabeth Barrett Browning and Robert Browning. For the next fifteen years, they worked together and produced some of the most romantic poetry ever written. Truly, love conquers all.
My Hubby and I avoided restaurants on Holidays. After long waits before being seated and too many lukewarm dinners being served by overworked waiters, we decided a special dinner at home made us much happier.
Norm would open that special bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon wine while I grilled the perfect ribeye steak which I topped with a huge dollop of Stilton cheese mixed with butter, sour cream, and chives. Asparagus was our vegetable of choice…no bread, no salad. Just that juicy, medium rare steak hot off the grill and asparagus laced with Irish Kerry butter…Yum!
Today I spend each evening in front of my fireplace alone, for my dear sweet Hubby has passed on to what so many people call “the better place.” This year there are no plans for Valentine’s Day; that day in my mind, is reserved for lovers. There will be no fresh roses nor the Valentines’ card that always, without fail, lay at my place on the table. I am now the captain of our ship in the sea of life.
Oh, but I have my memories, love continues. And the most precious memory is of my Hubby reading his last Valentines’ letter that I took to him in the hospital, just a few days before he died. The letter was part of my story that I write for my column here in the Press Banner, a part of which reads… “I am so grateful for your loyalty, friendship, and trust. You have been so patient, faithful, forgiving, and respectful, with a pinch of sternness added. Laughter abounds in our household, and Faith is constantly with us. My cup of happiness spills over.”
My wish for you dear readers, is that you have a lovely romantic evening with your Valentine and that you have written your card, in your own words, to the love of your life. One day, you will be grateful you did, as have I.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Ribeye Steaks (2) 1 inch thick. Grill on medium high.
2 Tbsp. crushed black peppercorns
1 Tbsp veg. oil
2 tsp. Kosher salt
Press peppercorns into ea. side of salted steaks.
Brush steaks with oil and grill 4 min. on each side. (for med. rare 120 deg.)
(Turn only once)
Stilton Cheese Sauce
2 oz. cheese room temp.
2 Tbsp. soft butter
2 Tbsp. sour cream
1 Tbsp. diced chives
Mix well and top ea. steak with mixture.
A Soquel Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon or a crisp Storrs Chardonnay goes well here.
