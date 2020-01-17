Scotts Valley Little League Tryouts Jan 17, 2020 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Coach Duane readies himself for another round of little league tryouts for the 11 and 12 year olds. Scotts Valley little leaguers having fun at tryouts on Saturday the 11th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Facebook Twitter Instagram Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA Late Holiday Wish FulfilledPG&E Warns Customers of Potential ScamsDatebook 12/20-27Datebook January 10-17We have 2020 Vision!Basketball: SLV VS SoledadGrey Bears and the CRV Conundrum – Bringing HopeScoville & Beale ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Press Banner January 17, 2020 Press Banner January 17, 2020 Press Banner special section Press Banner e-Edition Faves and Raves 2019 Nov 25, 2019 0 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Press-Banner Would you like to receive our news updates? Sign up today! Manage your lists Follow us on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.