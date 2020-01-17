Santa Cruz 66 Beats SLV 21 played at Santa Cruz. Sophomore Abby Lahey had six points and six rebounds for SLV. Senior Abbie Monroy contributed with four points, five rebounds, and three steals for the Cougars. Freshman Amelia Sizemore had five points. It was "Go 4 the Goal" helping kids with cancer achieve their goals. SLV hosts SV on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.