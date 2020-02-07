The Scotts Valley Falcons Varsity Boys Basketball team faced off at home against the SLV Cougars in SCCAL action, Last Friday, January 31st, winning the game 72-43.
The Falcons were up by 12 at halftime, and then went on a 25-10 run in the third quarter, leading to the final score of 72-43. Leading the Falcons were Junior guard Kaleb Miller with 18 points, 2 assists and a steal, Senior guard Derek Tom with 14 points, Senior guard Vinny Fortunato with 9 points, 3 steals and a block, and Senior center Ryan Harris with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. Leading the Cougars was Asher Dolinger with 15 points.
The Falcons (12-10, 4-4) play at Harbor on Tuesday, February 4th at 7PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.