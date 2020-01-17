These 7 boys won the 2020 SLVMS lunchtime 7 vs. 7 dodgeball tournament.
In a pool of 12 teams they only lost one game in round robin play and then went undefeated to win the championship!
Throughout the school year a variety of lunchtime sports leagues and competitions are organized to encourage teamwork, making friendships, and to give something for the students to do. Part of what made this team so successful was their ability to rally their whole team to show up to games on time.
Beyond that they demonstrated passion for the game and encouragement to one another. Dodgeball is not a sport everyone likes, but there is something for everyone. Other lunchtime sports include: badminton, volleyball, indoor soccer, flag football, basketball, whiffle ball, dance off and floor hockey.
“Middle School age is a great time to try new things. Some students discover abilities they never knew they had and even go on to play and compete at the higher levels,” said lunchtime sports coordinator Matt O’Brien. In addition to getting t-shirts the championship team will play vs. a team of teachers. Nice work boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.