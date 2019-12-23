The Scotts Valley High Falcons played the Monte Vista Mustangs in non-league action tonight. After being down 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Falcons went on to outscore the Mustangs 43-26 to win the game 52-38. Leading the Falcons in scoring was senior Derek Tom with 11 points, juniors Daniel Sullivan, and Jack Fletcher with 8 points each. Also contributing off the bench was junior Lance Ultsch with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks and a steal.
SVH Falcons Basketball Wrangles the Mustangs
Teddy Moore led all Monte Vista players with 11 points.
The Falcons are 6-3. They will face American High on December 26 at the American High Tournament.
