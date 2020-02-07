Ella Giguiere scored a season- high 29 points and the Falcons moved into a tie for second place in the SCCAL with their win .
Kaitlin Imai scored 16 points for the Falcons and Lauren Ambiel scored 10. Senior Abbie Monroy scored 11 points to lead SLV, junior Audrey Parmenter scored 10 points, and sophomore Abby Lahey had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Final Score - SV 72 and SLV 41.
