Put on your party dress, grab your favorite fun-time date, and join Scotts Valley Middle School PTA President Farah Theissen as she and her crew host the Winter Fest Wine & Beer Tasting Fundraising Celebration on Saturday, February 1st from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. This inaugural event will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton on Scotts Valley Drive, and Farah’s ready for all of y’all to come out and support the SVMS student body.
Press Banner: How many students attend Scotts Valley Middle School? I’m assuming you have at least one in the student body…
Farah Theissen: There are about 560 students, and yes, our youngest son Wesley is in the 8th grade. Our oldest son, Trevor, graduated from Scotts Valley High School in 2016.
PB: Where are the funds from this event spent?
FT: Our budget requires $60,000/year to fund all the programs the PTA supports, such as science, mathematics, teacher classroom funds, drama, choir, band and other programs that support the well-being and education of all the middle school children. All the funds that SVMS PTA raises goes directly to support the whole student body. Every year we sit down with the middle school administration and discuss the needs for the year. Based on that conversation, we focus our fundraising towards meeting that goal. For example, this year's primary focus is electives such as Spanish and Art.
PB: How much are you hoping to raise at the event?
FT: As much as possible! We’ve never done this type of fundraiser previously, so our goal is lower compared to other events. We do a fantastic fundraiser in the Spring called the "Color Run" which is our anchor fundraiser every year, but it’s primarily executed on campus with the kids. We are hoping to include the SVMS Winterfest as an annual fundraising event which will include the whole community.
PB: Tell me about the event sponsors.
FT: The Four Points Sheraton has been kind enough to donate the event space and are working with us to reduce costs. Shanty Shack brewery from Santa Cruz will be the featured beer, and Noble Wines from the Central Coast will be the primary wines for tasting. We’ve also gotten some great donations that we’re putting together in gift baskets. We’ll have something for everyone at the Opportunity Raffle!
PB: So, who can we expect to see at the event? Any Scotts Valley movers and shakers?
FT: School Board President Roger Snyder will be there, and we’ve invited all five of the City Council members as well as the school board members, including Superintendent Tanya Krause. The best part is that our teachers will be pouring, so parents can meet and chat with a teacher in a cozy, refined and intimate event.
PB: And what special treats can attendees expect?
FT: We’ll have performances by the SVMS Choir and Drama students, as well as door prizes and hors d’oeuvres. We’re looking forward to a great event!
SVMS Winter Fest tickets are $75/per person. Tickets may be purchased at SVMS-scottsvalley-ca.schoolloop.com.
