Costumed children and adults descended on downtown Tracy on Saturday afternoon for the annual Candy Crawl and Halloween March.
Trick-or-treaters visited 33 downtown businesses that handed out candy along 10th Street and Central Avenue.
The Tracy Police Department set up a “Safety Scare” safety fair for families, providing photo opportunities with the BearCat armored vehicle, police cars and a motorcycle.
The costume march went from the corner of 10th and A streets to Central Avenue and ended at the Sixth Street roundabout, near the Tracy City Center Association’s pumpkin patch, which closed Sunday.
