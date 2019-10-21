Local nonprofits can apply for a chance to sell Independence Day fireworks beginning Nov. 1.
The city’s annual fireworks lottery selects 10 nonprofits that will be allowed to sell safe and sane fireworks from booths across the city in the week leading up to the Fourth of July.
Applications for the fireworks lottery can be downloaded from the city’s website (PDF) or picked up in person at the city manager’s office on the second floor of Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza.
Completed applications with signatures and documentation will be accepted at the city manager’s office during regular business hours between 8 a.m. Nov. 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
The city will draw names at 5 p.m. Jan. 9 to decide which 10 nonprofits can complete the permitting process to be able to sell fireworks. Alternates will also be named in case any of the selected nonprofits can’t complete the process.
The number of fireworks booth permits is based on the population of the city, with one permit for every 10,000 residents. As of Sept. 30, the population of Tracy was estimated at 90,319.
In 2018, 41 Tracy-area nonprofits entered the fireworks lottery.
Tracy has allowed the sale and use of fireworks certified by the state fire marshal as “safe and sane” within city limits since 2011. All fireworks are illegal to have or set off in unincorporated areas of the county, including Mountain House.
For information on the lottery and requirements, contact executive assistant Laura Smith at 831-6113 or laura.smith@cityoftracy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.