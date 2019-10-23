The city of Tracy has a Monday deadline for Tracy Arts Commission applications.
Four seats on the seven-member commission are up for appointment. The terms of all four incumbent commissioners — Anne Marie Fuller, Jenese Borges-Soto, Maxine Lees and Jill Taylor — will expire at the end of the year.
Borges-Soto has informed the Tracy city clerk that she will not reapply, but all the others are eligible for reappointment, and that process includes City Council consideration of other applicants. The application process is open to all who live within Tracy city limits, with the exception of city employees.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave. The commission promotes arts and cultural programs in town and seeks out financial support for the arts, including local, state and federal grants.
To apply, visit the city clerk’s office at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza; call 831-6105; or go to the commission page on the city’s website. Deadline to apply is 6 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.